Weird weather and winter storms plague the U.S. this week

The new year is starting out with dramatic storms and wacky weather.

According to CNN, 15 million people in the U.S. “are under winter weather alerts” this week.

Here are some of the storm warnings, watches and concerns across the country.

Severe winter storms in the Rocky Mountains, Midwest

Winter storm warnings are in effect in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to AccuWeather.

Utah got dumped on with snow over the weekend, and the high water content in that snowfall has some experts concerned about the serious possibility of avalanches. Little Cottonwood Canyon will remain closed as officials assess and attempt to mitigate a possible avalanche.

Most of Northern Utah will accumulate snow. Here are some of the areas and how much snow to expect, according to the National Weather Service:



Wasatch Mountains, Uintas, Provo Canyon, Upper Cottonwoods: 1-3 feet of snow.

Park City: 6-12 inches of snow.

Brigham City, Logan, Snowville, Smithfield: 4-8 inches of snow.

Brian Head and Pine Valley: 1-2 feet of snow.

Bear Lake, Bear River Valleys, Garden City: 6-12 inches of snow.

Flooding in California, Arizona, Southern Utah

California tracked record rainfall over the weekend that caused flooding in some areas of the state. At least two people have been killed from fallout from the heavy flooding and power outages in Northern California, CNN reported.

A flash flood warning was also issued in Southern Utah, including Kane, Iron and Washington counties, with special concerns for heavy rainfall and possible flooding in Zion National Park, per KSL-TV.

5 southern states are under tornado watch

Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are all under tornado watch this week, as well as a possibility of tornadoes in Arkansas. Some have already touched down in Tennessee and Mississippi, but the damage has been minimal, The Washington Post reported.

Once the storm moves to the Northeast, weather experts expect the effects to have become mild and might produce light rain showers, but they are hoping the storm will calm as the week goes on, per The Washington Post.