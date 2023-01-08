Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters storm congress in Brazil

Thousands of supporters of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential office, congress and Brazil’s Supreme Court on Sunday.

One week ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated to presidential office after defeating Bolsonaro during an October runoff election, The Washington Post reported.

The protestors “falsely believe” that the election was stolen from Bolsonaro and once inside the buildings, they put up barricades of chairs to keep police out, according to The New York Times.

Some were breaking glass in the Planalto Palace and many of the protestors could be seen “wearing the national soccer shirt –– now a symbol of the far right,” per The Washington Post.

“This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail,” Lula’s justice minister Flavio Dino tweeted, per The Washington Post. “The Government of the Federal District claims that there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work. I’m at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.”

Protestors have been camping out near military bases and have even called on armed forces to enforce the perceived results from the election, per The New York Times.

Bolsonaro left the country before the inauguration and is currently in Florida, CNN reported.

