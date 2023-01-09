Facebook Twitter
2 more men have been executed as the Iran protests continue

As many as 41 people have been given death sentences in Iran

Women protest the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in Tehran.

Women protest the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. Iran said it executed two men Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy.

Middle East Images, Associated Press

Protests in Iran have continued and now two men that were arrested during the demonstrations have been executed over the weekend.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: The protests broke out in September due to the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, who died while in custody and continue to rage on. Now, with the latest executions, Iran has received “international condemnation,” The Guardian reported.

Two more men have been executed, making it a known total of four men who have been executed since the demonstrations began, according to The Associated Press.

What has been reported: The BBC reported that the two men were executed after being convicted of allegedly murdering a paramilitary volunteer.

The two men who were executed were identified as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, according to AP News.

The New York Times reported that “at least nine other protesters remain on death row, accused of crimes ranging from burning a trash can to killing security forces.”

Things to note: CNN reported that Iranian officials and media have said that there are about 41 protesters who have been given death sentences.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Pope Francis has openly condemned Iran’s execution of protesters.

“The right to life is also threatened in those places where the death penalty continues to be imposed, as is happening in Iran in these days,” the pope said on Monday. He also said that the protests are “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”

