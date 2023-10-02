Princeton is now free for students from families earning under $100,000 yearly

Princeton is now offering grants covering “100% of tuition, room and board” for students whose families earn up to $100,000, beginning in fall 2023, according to Princeton’s Admission and Aid page.

Typically, Princeton tuition is over $83,000 per year, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Spark Admissions found that in 2023, the regular acceptance rate at Princeton was between 3%-4%. College Essay Guy reported that 68% of Princeton applicants had an unweighted 4.0 grade-point average in high school, with the median GPA being 3.95. The average ACT score is a 34, with 93.97% of all applicants in the 30-36 score range. Similarly, the average Princeton SAT score is 1540.

Previously, Princeton provided full tuition grants to students whose families earned $65,000 a year or less, but bumped the threshold up by $35,000 for freshmen starting in fall 2023. Of Princeton’s 2023 freshman class, 100% of students from families making $180,000 a year or less qualified for at least some kind of financial aid.

The Admission and Aid page also reported that 83% of all recent Princeton seniors graduated debt-free.

The university stated that increasing accessibility to lower-income students has always been high priority, and said, “Princeton was the first university in the country to eliminate loans from its financial aid packages.”

When this was done in 2001, Princeton’s tuition was $33,613 per year.