New York authorities still searching for 9-year-old who went missing at a state park

The search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night at a state park in upstate New York continues.

Charlotte Sena’s family pleads for help from the public as authorities intensify the search for the young girl, expressing concerns she could be “in imminent danger,” according to an Amber Alert issued Sunday morning.

***AMBER ALERT UPDATED DESCRIPTION*** PLEASE SHARE! NYSP has activated AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. Anyone with any information should call the NYSP at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/vE6YGbdDP9 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 1, 2023

The Amber Alert reports that Charlotte:



Is 9 years and 1 month old.

Has long blond hair and green eyes.

Is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs and a gray bike helmet.

When did Charlotte Sena first go missing?

Charlotte was first reported missing Saturday night after riding her bike on one of the loops in Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York. She did one last loop by herself at 6:15 p.m., and when she didn’t return, her mother reported her missing upon finding her bike on the side of the road with no sign of her around, per CNN.

“Following our exhaustive search of the park we took that step of issuing the Amber Alert because we felt that that exhaustive search, when we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone of the Uniform Force of the State Police told CNN.

Over 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials were involved in the search, as well as dogs, two drones, two boats and six underwater rescue teams, NBC News reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Charlotte’s family and is urging anyone with any information to come forward to law enforcement.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York,” Hochul said during a news conference, per NBC News. “Hopefully there will be a reunion. Hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatized but reunited.”

Law enforcement officers and FBI agents are still investigating her disappearance and hope to get any leads as soon as possible.