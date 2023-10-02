What is Trump’s civil lawsuit about and what happens next?

Former President Donald Trump arrived in court in Manhattan Monday for the civil fraud case over his business practices.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump said, per The Associated Press.

What is Trump’s civil trial about?

New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a civil suit “accusing the former president and his company of committing rampant fraud,” The Washington Post reported.

She alleges that Trump inflated “the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms,” according to Reuters.

During a pretrial decision last week, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found “that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives,” per the Post.

What we know about the trial:



James is seeking $250 million in penalties in the lawsuit.

She is also calling for a ban on Trump’s ability to perform business dealings in New York, depending on the trial result.

If upheld on appeal, it “could force him to give up prized New York properties such as Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate,” per AP.

The trial will be held before a judge, with no jury.

Trump plans to attend the first week of trial.

The trial is scheduled to go until early December and covers nearly 500 entities in Trump’s portfolio, per Reuters.

What Trump, James say about the civil lawsuit

Trump has called the lawsuit “a scam” and “a sham” and claims it’s an attempt to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

Here are other things Trump said about the trial as he entered the courtroom on Monday:



“What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election,” he said, per AP, adding: “I don’t think the people of this country are going to stand for it.”

“Everything was perfect. There was no crime. The crime is against me,” he told reporters, per CNBC.

“Every time they give me a fake indictment, I go up in the polls,” Trump said, per the Post.

James has argued the state of New York has enough evidence to hold a viable trial against Trump.

Here are other things James has said about the trial:



“No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law,” she said on her way into the courthouse, per AP.

“The law is both powerful and fragile. And today in court will prove our case,” she said, according to Reuters.

“For years, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system,” she said in a statement Monday, per CNBC.

What happens next in Trump civil trial?

It will be a showdown of experts sharing opinions and understandings of financial documents and financial law that could include 150 potential witnesses.

Engoron has already canceled business certificates associated with companies in Trump’s empire “and said he would appoint receivers to oversee their dissolution,” Reuters reported. How that order will be enforced has not been determined yet but would provide a devastating blow to Trump’s financial situation.

In one recent win for Trump, the Supreme Court announced it would not be taking up a challenge to Trump’s eligibility to run for president in 2024 due to allegations about connections to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported.