At least 21 dead in Italy after bus veered off elevated road

A bus crashed near Venice, Italy, on Tuesday killing at least 21 passengers and injuring 18 others. The bus crashed when it veered off an elevated road, as reported by The Associated Press.

According to Venice prefect Michele Di Bari, 21 people were killed in the crash, including two children, per AP News. There were at least 15 survivors.

Venice city official Renato Boraso confirmed there were Ukrainian tourists on board, the bus was heading back to a tourist campsite, reports AP News.

According to Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, the bus was traveling from Venice to Marghera and was “full of people returning home from work,” as reported by CNN.

“It completely went off the road, it flew off the bridge. It was a bus; it was a highway. We are in mourning,” said Brugnaro, per CNN.

Brugnaro described the incident as an “apocalyptic scene,” adding “I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus,” Brugnaro shared on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Un’immane tragedia ha colpito questa sera la nostra comunità.

Ho disposto da subito il lutto cittadino, in memoria delle numerose vittime che erano nell’autobus caduto.

Una scena apocalittica, non ci sono parole. pic.twitter.com/APnsQoPMkL — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) October 3, 2023

The cause of the accident is unknown. Emergency workers are at the scene, according to the BBC.

The president of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, expressed condolences for the accident on social media.

“I express my personal and the Government’s deepest condolences for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their family and friends,” Giorgia Meloni wrote on X.