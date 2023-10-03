Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

At least 21 dead in Italy after bus veered off elevated road

At least 21 dead and 18 injured in bus crash near Venice

By Margaret Darby
SHARE At least 21 dead in Italy after bus veered off elevated road
Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on in Mestre, near Venice.

Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on October 03, 2023 in Mestre, near Venice. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP. The crash caused “at least 20 deaths, including two children,” the spokesman said. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts.

Marco Sabadin, Getty Images

A bus crashed near Venice, Italy, on Tuesday killing at least 21 passengers and injuring 18 others. The bus crashed when it veered off an elevated road, as reported by The Associated Press.

According to Venice prefect Michele Di Bari, 21 people were killed in the crash, including two children, per AP News. There were at least 15 survivors.

Venice city official Renato Boraso confirmed there were Ukrainian tourists on board, the bus was heading back to a tourist campsite, reports AP News.

According to Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, the bus was traveling from Venice to Marghera and was “full of people returning home from work,” as reported by CNN.

“It completely went off the road, it flew off the bridge. It was a bus; it was a highway. We are in mourning,” said Brugnaro, per CNN.

Brugnaro described the incident as an “apocalyptic scene,” adding “I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus,” Brugnaro shared on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Emergency workers are at the scene, according to the BBC.

The president of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, expressed condolences for the accident on social media.

“I express my personal and the Government’s deepest condolences for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their family and friends,” Giorgia Meloni wrote on X.