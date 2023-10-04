Multiple people shot on Morgan State University campus. Suspect still at large

At least five people were wounded during a mass shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday night. The shooting took place during the university’s homecoming week, and the shooter is still at large.

“Everybody just starting screaming and alerting people next to them that there was an active shooter and to brace ourselves,” student Shawn Pollard told ABC News.

What we know about the Morgan State University shooting

Four of the people injured were students and were shot during a crowded homecoming event, “sending students on a dash for cover and a SWAT team into a dorm to hunt for suspects,” CNN reported. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and included four men and one woman between the ages of 18 to 22 years old, per The Baltimore Sun.

“We were outside of our coronation, basically they let out and everybody was leaving, and then we see two gunshots hit the front window and everyone just started running,” a student identified only as David, told CNN affiliate WBAL.

What happens next at Morgan State University?

Students and faculty were told to shelter in place until the order was lifted Wednesday morning, according to NBC News.

A SWAT team cleared the building where witnesses said the suspect may have gone and where the team suspected shots came from, and determined the shooter was no longer there, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott admonished whoever was responsible to turn themselves in right away.

“We’re going to find you. We won’t stop, turn yourself in,” Scott told NBC News. “Because we are not going to tolerate that happening here or anywhere else.”

Classes at Morgan State University were canceled Wednesday, and an emergency meeting was called to assess the homecoming activities, per WBAL TV.