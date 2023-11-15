An Ohio bus carrying teens to a conference crashed, killing 6 people

At least six people were killed in a crash that involved a charter bus carrying teenagers to a band performance.

The accident involved five vehicles, including two semi-trucks, and ended up injuring 18 people. Three of the people killed were teens on the bus, and the other three were in one of the passenger vehicles, The Washington Post reported.

Who were the victims from Ohio bus, multi-vehicle crash?

Superintendent Derek Varanksy said the students who died were “bright lights full of life who lost their lives way too young,” per CNN.

In the passenger car, the people killed were parent chaperones and a teacher who were driving an SUV, per CNN.

The people in the passenger vehicle and on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC News. Victims were named as the following:



John W. Mosely, 18.

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18.

Katelyn N. Owens, 15.

Dave Kennat, 56.

Kristy Gaynor, 39.

Shannon Wigfield, 45.

What we know about the Ohio crash

The students were traveling from Tuscarawas Valley Local School District to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. It happened at 8:52 a.m. on I-70 in Etna, which was 19 miles away from the students’ destination, per CNN.

According to ABC News, it was called a “chain-reaction crash,” but details about what happened are still emerging.

“Let me just say that this is our worst nightmare when we have a bus full of children in a crash,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, per ABC News.