Why a Taylor Swift T-shirt will be projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour makes its way to Brazil, the singer will receive a warm — and unique — welcome.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes confirmed that the Christ the Redeemer statue will “honor” the singer with a projection on the statue.

“We will have Taylor Swift duly honored, her arrival in Rio,” Paes stated Thursday morning, according to Brazilian news organization G1. “Welcome, Taylor Swift. And may you be happy, with the Swifties.”

Earlier this week, fans of the singer asked Paes to project a Taylor Swift T-shirt onto the statue to welcome the singer. Fans even designed a projection concept based on the “Junior Jewels” T-shirt that Swift wears in the “You Belong With Me” music video.

Paes responded to the fans’ requests on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Dear @taylorswift13 fans, I’m going to ask dear Father Omar to see if we can get this honor,” Paes wrote. “He’s the guy who runs the projections at @cristoredentor!”

Queridos @taylorswift13 fãs. Vou pedir ao querido Padre Omar para ver se conseguimos essa homenagem. Ele é o cara que comanda as projeções no @cristoredentor! Em tempo: o Instagram dele é @padreomaroficial. https://t.co/QvuyiIHxUB — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) November 13, 2023

Father Omar confirmed on Instagram that he had seen the fans’ request and that he was trying to contact the singer’s advisers, USA Today reported.

On Thursday, Paes officially confirmed that the projection will take place Thursday night in a post on social media, asking Swifties, “Are you ready for it?”

Paes did not confirm whether or not the projection would be the “Junior Jewels” T-shirt.

“Swifties” cariocas… are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/HReNorFIma — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) November 16, 2023

The Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer also confirmed that the iconic statue will have a projection in Swift’s honor, per G1.

Swift has three shows scheduled in Rio De Janeiro at Estádio Nilton Santos, from Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 19.