Honda recalls nearly 250,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defect

Honda recalled almost 250,00 sedans, SUV and trucks in the United States due to a manufacturing defect that could result in the engine to stall, stop while driving, not start and run incorrectly.

Which Hondas are being recalled?

The multi-model connection rod recall applies to the following Honda vehicles:



Acura TLX 2015-2020.

Acura MDX 2016-2020.

Honda Pilot 2016, 2018-2019.

Honda Odessy 2018-2019.

Honda Ridgeline 2017, 2019.

Why are they being recalled?

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA): “During production of the crankshaft, due to improper settings of equipment used to manufacture the engine crankshaft, the crank pin was improperly ground, resulting in crank pins with a crown or convex shape that are out of specification.”

A warning of said defect could be identified by the following symptoms, if the vehicle’s engine produces an abnormal sound, the engine stalls, there is reduced engine output or if the check engine light goes on, per the NHTSA report.

“If the connecting rod bearing seizes, the engine can be damaged and run improperly, stall, stop while driving, and/or not start, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury,” Honda announced on Friday when the car recall was announced.

The first complaint about the Honda defect was made in February 2020. Honda launched an investigation into the complaint on July 20, 2020l, per NHTSA.

“As of Nov. 3, Honda has collected 1,450 warranty claims over the problem but no reports of injuries or deaths,” reports NPR.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified via mail by Jan 2, 2024, and can take their car to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer for inspection. Reimbursement will be offered to any owner who has already paid to get their affect vehicle repaired, per Honda.