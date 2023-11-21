Israel enters a second hospital performing a ground operation

Israel began attacks on a hospital in northern Gaza Monday, killing at least 12 people. The strike marks the second time in the conflict that Israel has performed military operations on a hospital.

The military forces said the attack was in response to gunfire on their troops that was coming from within the Indonesian Hospital, CNN reported.

Israel also continues to occupy the Al-Shifa hospital complex, where Israeli intelligence says Hamas housed an underground command center.

What we know about the Indonesian Hospital

The Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip was built using Indonesian funds and oversight.

“We urge all countries, especially those that have close relations with Israel, to use their influence and power to urge it to stop its atrocities,” Retno Marsudi, Indonesian foreign minister, said in a statement, per The New York Times.

The Indonesian government is still searching for information on three Indonesian volunteers who were inside the hospital during the attack.

Heavy fighting has erupted around the hospital, with Israel performing a ground operation there, NBC News reported. Israeli forces also surrounded Jabalia, a refugee camp in the area.

“Terrorists were eliminated and infrastructure was destroyed,” Israel Defense Forces wrote in a post on X, per NBC News. Israel said “it was targeting Hamas’ underground shafts in the area.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told President Joe Biden during a Washington visit that the U.S. needs to “do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza and said that a “cease-fire is a must for the sake of humanity,” per the Times.

The most recent confirmed death toll from Gaza reports that at least 11,078 Palestinians have died in the war — a number that was released on Nov. 10, The Associated Press reported. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health said that communication breakdowns and intensified ground invasions have made it more difficult to compile a comprehensive list. Israel lists its death toll at around 1,200 Israelis.