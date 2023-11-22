What stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day?

Since many Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving Day (or even earlier in some cases), some stores stay open on the holiday.

But many major retailers are closed on Turkey Day. Being closed on Thanksgiving has become more common due to shifting shopping habits (many people now shop online rather than in-person) and as a way to give their employees a day off, USA Today reported.

If you’re looking to start your Black Friday shopping early, read on to find which stores are open and which are closed on Thursday.

What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Here’s a look at what stores will be open, per The Washington Post. It’s still recommended to check with your local store to confirm that they’ll be open.



Kroger.

Sprouts.

Wegmans.

Whole Foods.

Rite Aid.

Dollar General.

Dollar Tree.

Big Lots.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

According to The Associated Press, Axios and The Washington Post, the following stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

To confirm these reports, call your local store.



Aldi.

Walmart.

Target.

Nordstrom.

Apple.

Barnes and Noble.

Kohl’s.

BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Old Navy.

Costco.

Trader Joe’s.

Lowe’s.

Office Depot.

Ikea.

Sephora.

Ulta.

The Home Depot.

Five Below.

HomeGoods.

Kay Jewelers.

Gap.

Dillard’s.

Bloomingdale’s.

Macy’s.

JCPenney.

Marshalls.

TJ Maxx.

Walgreens (non-24-hour locations only).

Publix.

Sam’s Club.

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

See this Deseret News article for a complete list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

Here are some of the highlights:

