The ultimate do’s and don’ts for Black Friday shopping

Following their Thanksgiving feast, many Americans choose to burn off the calories by indulging in some retail therapy. As Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” so perfectly put it: “Shopping is my cardio.”

Black Friday shopping is no joke to many Americans; around 2 million, in fact. According to data collected by Zippia, last year’s Black Friday brought in an estimated $65.3 billion in revenue globally from Americans alone.

Whether you’re trying to get a head start on your Christmas shopping or just like the thrill of fighting over a flat-screen TV with a complete stranger, here are a few tips on getting the most out of 2023 Black Friday deals:

The ‘do’s’ of Black Friday shopping:

Plan ahead: Don’t head out on your shopping adventure without doing a little research. Researching products beforehand and comparing which store offers the best deal will help save time and money.

“Planning is key when it comes to big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” according to NBC News. “It helps you focus on what you’re looking for, avoid impulse purchases and take advantage of the best deals possible.”



Set a budget: Budgeting helps you avoid overspending, which is easy to do during sales events. Black Friday is the only day of the year where girl math is not justified. Set a budget that fits your situation and that won’t put a dent in your bank account.

“Consider your monthly income, necessary expenses, and savings goals. The amount you allocate for Black Friday should not detract from your financial security,” Forbes recommended. “Divide your budget into categories, such as electronics, clothing, and gifts. This categorization ensures that you spend proportionately and prioritize your spending according to your needs and wants.”



Understand return and price-match policies: Be aware of return policies, as some stores might have different return terms during Black Friday. Nearly all major retailers offer some type of price-matching policy, and these policies are frequently updated and expanded each year, according to Consumer Reports.

“Some stores suspend their price-match guarantees on certain items during the Black Friday weekend, however, so read the fine print. Check the return and exchange policies for Black Friday sales to make sure that the store won’t charge a restocking fee for any item you take back,” Consumer Reports noted.

The ‘don’ts’ of Black Friday shopping:

Avoid impulse buying: Just because something is on sale doesn’t mean you need it. If you’re worried you won’t be able to control yourself, leave the credit card at home and only take cash. “Research shows that paying with cash increases the pain of paying, because it makes the loss feel more concrete,” per Lemonade.

Don’t ignore product reviews: Nearly everyone is guilty of this, especially while online shopping. Avoid being impulsive and check product reviews before purchasing a product just because it’s on sale.

“It is always worth reminding people that Black Friday products are often older technology or specifically engineered to sell at a special Black Friday price and may not be exactly what a consumer would choose,” Stephen Baker, vice president for industry analysis at market research firm NPD Group, told Consumer Reports.



Avoid sketchy websites: Avoiding scammer websites during Black Friday shopping is crucial to protect your personal and financial information. When making purchases, opt for secure payment options.

“Look out for deals that seem too good to be true, unsolicited emails asking for personal information, or any communication from unfamiliar sources,” per Forbes. “Always verify the authenticity of the retailer and avoid clicking on suspicious links.”