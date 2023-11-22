The investigation continues after a speeding car flew through the air and erupted in flames on Rainbow Bridge, which connects New York and Canada.

Two people are dead as a result of the crash, one a native western New Yorker, per NBC News.

No sign of terrorism in recent Rainbow Bridge explosion

Nov. 22 at 6:45 p.m.

An initial investigation of the crash on Rainbow Bridge that occurred at midday doesn’t indicate the accident was an act of terrorism, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Just came from the scene of this horrible incident at the Rainbow Bridge. No evidence of terrorism indicated at this time.



Grateful for our first responders keeping drivers and residents safe on this busy travel day. Will continue to update on any developments. https://t.co/nNGFPHm0bm — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

The bridge incident has affected the busiest travel day of the year.

Gov. Hochul said that the crash left nothing but the engine and would take time for law enforcement to investigate all the pieces and clean up the area, per NBC News.

“The pieces are scattered over 13, 14 booths,” said Gov. Horchul in an afternoon press conference.

It’s still unknown when the Rainbow Bridge will reopen, reported The New York Times.

“We have to wait for the scene to be investigated and cleared and ensure the facility is safe for the traveling public and our officers,” said Rose Brophy, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Buffalo at a news conference per the Times. “And once that is done we will assess that and reopen.”

The Whirlpool and Lewiston-Queenston Bridges are now open, Gov. Horchul announced reported NBC News. But the Maple Leaf Train from New York City to Toronto will not be going further than the Niagara exit because of the bridge incident.

2 people died in a vehicle explosion at the U.S.-Canada border. Here’s what we know

Nov. 22 at 2:09 p.m.

Two individuals who were in a car crossing the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada around midday on Wednesday are confirmed dead after the car crashed into a screening location and exploded.

So far, known injuries include a 27-year-old man who has been hospitalized for minor injuries, Fox News reported.

The vehicle that exploded was headed to Canada from the U.S. side and attempting to approach the border officer building, according to Fox News.

The incident started and ended on the U.S. side of the border, ABC reported.

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. Derek Gee, The Buffalo News via Associated Press

The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New York State Police and the Niagara Regional Police Service are investigating the incident. Since witness statements vary, authorities are trying to acquire videos from multiple angles of the incident, according to various news reports.

After an initial passport and license check, the vehicle was sent to a second security checkpoint. At that point, the vehicle, which contained a “suitcase or briefcase” that may have held explosives, sped up and crashed into the second checkpoint, ABC 7 reported.

Border crossing points between western New York and Canada are currently closed.

Canada/US Border closed at Niagara Falls, Rainbow Bridge due to a possible VBIED, car exploded. pic.twitter.com/tS2sSwwYOT — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 22, 2023

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said about the explosion: “We have major issues happening right now at the U.S. borders in the Niagara Region. Right now we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls. Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Parks Police as well as Canada Border Services are working on an incident in that area.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, “I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.”

Hochul added, “At my direction, (New York State Police) is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

FBI Buffalo said on X, “The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

The Niagara Gazette reported, “All local bridges to Canada including Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and the Peace Bridge in Buffalo” are closed to traffic following the explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

