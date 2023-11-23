Are you actually saving money by shopping on Black Friday?

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, used to feature an all-out rush to arrive at certain stores early in the morning to score the best deals.

Now that the deals are starting earlier at many stores and that they’re often available online, Black Friday is changing. It’s now less necessary to take an early shopping trip and hard to know whether Black Friday deals actually lead to cost savings.

Here’s a closer look at what Black Friday deals might be worth making a purchase this week and when might be a better time to buy what you need while saving more money.

Do Black Friday deals actually help you save money?

It depends.

With rising prices, scoring deals on Black Friday can help make certain items more affordable.

This year’s discounts on apparel, appliances, computers, sporting goods, furniture and televisions are better than they have been for the last couple years, per CNBC. It’s worth noting that toys and electronics are seeing less of a discount this year than in year’s past.

While Black Friday can help get you a good deal, it might not be the best deal. In fact, some research shows that “the overwhelming majority of deals have been cheaper or the same price at other times of the year,” per The Conversation.

Here’s a closer look at some examples.

When asked whether Cyber Monday is a better day to buy a laptop, marketing professor Denish Shah told USA Today, “Retail promotions from recent years indicate that the best deals for a wide variety of products don’t necessarily fall on these two days. Therefore, grab a deal early if you see something good.”

As an example, you might think it makes sense to buy a new television this week as multiple stores have them on sale for Black Friday. But January, February and summertime are also times when retailers discount televisions, according to The New York Times. It’s not a guarantee that Black Friday will get you the best deal.

For big-ticket items like electronics that you don’t immediately need, it’s better to track the price over time. Laptops, like TVs, are often significantly discounted around Thanksgiving, but they’re also put on sale in the early spring and right before school starts, per Digital Trends.

Appliances at major retailers are another item to consider waiting to buy. According to U.S. News, the best time to purchase appliances is toward the end or beginning of the year, as new models come out in November.

That’s not to say you can’t get a great deal on appliances, televisions or laptops during Black Friday. It is to say that there might be other times where these items are discounted more heavily.

There are some items that might be best to buy during the holiday season. According to WalletHub, some of the best deals include Clinique skin care products, Blackstone griddle, luggage items, decorations, Sperry shoes and Skullcandy headphones.

This year, WalletHub found that the best deals will be on apparel, accessories, appliances and consumer packaged goods while furniture, computers, phones and consumer electronics may not have the best discounts.

If you’re feeling the pinch of your wallet and have a long Christmas gift list to purchase, Black Friday deals can be a great way to accomplish that. If you can wait on some items that may not be discounted heavily this time of year, it may be worthwhile to consider that.

What are the benefits of Black Friday?

Discounts on specific items. Even if the discount isn’t the best possible discount you could get, it can be an effective way to save money on items that you need or want to purchase in time for December holidays. It’s an expensive time, so saving money when you can is good long term. Right now, lower-income and middle-class families are feeling their budgets getting tighter, so these discounts can be quite helpful when trying to put on a great Christmas for your family or to bundle up your kids for the winter. Item availability. When you go to the shelves at the store and see the one doll your daughter wants isn’t there, it can be a frustrating experience. With Black Friday, many retailers are preparing for an influx of shoppers, so they are accounting for inventory they need. In other words, you might be able to get the item you want. Bundled deals. Some Black Friday deals stretch across multiple items or come with free gifts. These sorts of deals can help make Black Friday worth it.

How to make Black Friday work for you

Here are four ways to make Black Friday worthwhile for you and your family.

1. Go in with a plan.

Know what you’re aiming to buy ahead of time, so you don’t spend more than you need to. When you’re in the midst of shopping and see items that aren’t on your list, but are good deals, it can be tempting to buy them anyway. Save some money by not doing that.

2. Stick to a budget.

In addition to having an itemized list of products to buy, a budget can be helpful. Spending an upper limit of money that you’re willing to spend can help you to not take more out of your checking account (or credit card) than would be wise for your financial situation.

3. Look at multiple store deals.

The first deal you see might not be the best deal. Compare deals across different stores and be flexible about the brand of the product you buy. Who knows? You could end up saving hundreds if not thousands of dollars if you price compare.

4. Be judicious about what you buy new.

Buying used products can not only help you save money, but it’s also good for the environment. There are plenty of used products that are just like new: think about refurbished electronics, clothes, appliances and more. It’s easy to overspend every day, not just Black Friday. Social media can make it seem like everyone else has the newest, hottest items. But, especially if it helps you long term, buying used can be the better decision.