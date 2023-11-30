Israel-Hamas truce extended for 7th day as more hostages are released

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war, which began Oct. 7:

Truce extended to a 7th day as more hostages are released

Thursday, Nov. 30

Just minutes before the temporary cease-fire was set to expire, mediators for Israel and Hamas announced that the pause in fighting would continue through Thursday.

The pause in fighting was extended for a seventh day “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement,” Israel’s military stated, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting on Friday, Nov. 24. Under the agreement, Hamas agreed to release 10 hostages a day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

On Thursday, Hamas freed two Israeli hostages with more expected later in the day, The Associated Press reported.

