Weekend march in D.C. by pro-Palestinian groups demand cease-fire in Gaza, calling President Biden ‘Genocide Joe’

Pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, with unofficial reports estimating that over 100,000 protesters showed up, according to the New York Post. Protesters began marching at 2 pm from Freedom Plaza to the White House.

A large portion of the protesters’ attention was directed at President Joe Biden, and speeches called for him to demand a cease-fire.

Answer Coalition Executive Director Brian Becker said at the rally, “We make the change, the change comes from us, and right now sisters and brothers — we are sending a message, a very strong message to Joe Biden: If you stand with genocide, we hold you guilty of genocide.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “There will be no cease-fire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon,” according to Reuters.

Though Biden was at his vacation home in Delaware during the rally, protesters chanted “Biden, Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” outside the White House.

Protesters spray-painted “Free Palestine” on the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in Lafayette Park, left red handprints on the White House gate and vandalized and smashed a window at McDonald’s.

The man who vandalized the McDonald’s was arrested for “destruction of property,” ABC 7 reported.

“During the event, several minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police. One adult male was arrested for Destruction of Property in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. In addition, MPD is currently investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles,” the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News.

Singer Macklemore spoke at the rally. He said, “They told me to be quiet, they told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, to be silent in this moment.”

He continued, “In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back and I have done some research, I’m teachable. I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide,” the New York Post reported.

“They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

According to NPR, protesters came from near and far, selling out bus tickets from Portland, Maine; Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Florida; and over 10 buses from New York City.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has maintained that a cease-fire would benefit Hamas, enabling the organization to regroup and launch another attack, per The Jerusalem Post.