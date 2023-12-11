At least 6 people were killed by tornadoes that tore through Tennessee

At least two tornadoes tore through Tennessee over the weekend, killing at least six people and leaving thousands displaced or without power throughout the state.

Three people died and 23 more were injured after a tornado hit Montgomery County, Tennessee, on Saturday. Meanwhile, an additional three people were killed due to severe weather in Nashville, the city’s Emergency Operation Center said.

Tennessee Gov. Lee visited devastated areas

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited several counties across the state Sunday, speaking with residents impacted by the storms and surveying the damage, The Tennessean reported.

“Though our state has weathered significant storm damage, Tennesseans are resilient,” Lee stated in a social media post Sunday evening.

“Today, we’ve seen a picture of hope as state & local officials & nonprofits have provided critical support to families & communities across Middle TN.”

Thousands without power as officials assess storm damage

As of Monday morning, over 18,000 homes and businesses were without power throughout the state as shelters for those displaced due to the storms opened.

Officials began the work of assessing the damage from the storms Sunday, finding homes in the tornadoes’ path ripped to shreds.

Recovery and rebuilding efforts will be expensive. In Nashville’s Davidson County alone, the storm did an estimated $3 million in damage, local emergency management director chief William Swann told CNN.