A high school student was fatally shot after Facebook Marketplace meetup. Here’s what you should know — and how to stay safe

A Baltimore man has been arrested for fatally shooting a high school student after the latter decided against buying a car listed on Facebook Marketplace, raising concerns about the safety of online marketplace purchases.

Marques Harris, 18, was arrested on Dec. 2 for shooting and killing Carlos A. Carranza Ricardo, also 18, on Nov. 26, per the Baltimore Police Department.

CBS reported that Carranza Ricardo had driven to Baltimore with a friend to look at a car he had seen for sale on Facebook Marketplace. After Carranza Ricardo decided against the purchase, he got back in the car and began to drive off, but was shot and killed.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple handgun violations and is due in court on Jan. 3.

Contributors to a GoFundMe started by Carranza Ricardo’s uncle describe the teen as a kind, respectful person.

“Carlos was one of the best students I’ve ever had: always smiling, always encouraging others, always positive, respectful and kind,” reads one comment from contributor Kateryna Abdelmalak. “My deepest condolences to the family who raised such an amazing young man.”

A similar case occurred last year, when a North Carolina man was killed after meeting a potential buyer for a car he had listed for sale on Craigslist, per CBS 17.

How do I safely meet someone on Facebook Marketplace?

Here are some safety tips for buying and selling items on online marketplaces.

1. Review the buyer or seller’s profile. Confirm the person you are meeting has a reputable history of online purchases or sales. If you’re using Facebook Marketplace, you can even see if you have any friends in common.

2. Verify the item before arranging a meetup. Make sure you know exactly what it is you’re going to buy. Ask the seller to send you additional photos so you can ensure they actually have the item they’re advertising and you know what condition it’s in.

3. Consider delivery options. If you have confirmed the item you would like to buy is as advertised, you can avoid an in-person meetup if a delivery option is available. Smaller items can easily be sent in the mail.

4. Use online payment methods. Do not give anyone your bank information or click payment links. Instead, use secure payment sites like Venmo or PayPal, and Facebook Marketplace even offers protection for items purchased through its online payment system.

5. Meet in a public, well-lit location, and never go alone. If you are meeting someone in person to exchange goods, don’t invite a stranger to your home or go to theirs; instead, arrange a meeting in a public place with good lighting and security cameras, such as a police station parking lot. Make sure you bring a friend with you for additional security.

