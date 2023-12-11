China blasts Philippine vessels with water cannon

Chinese coast guard ships blasted Philippine vessels with water cannons in the South China Sea multiple times on Saturday.

The hostilities stem from a territory dispute between the two nations, according to The Associated Press. A handful of countries, including the Philippines, have claimed territory in the South China Sea despite China claiming nearly all of it.

Where the Philippine vessels were targeted

The Philippine vessels were targeted by China in the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, a flashpoint between the two countries, BBC reported. The cannon blasts disabled a Philippine supply boat, and Fox News reported that Chinese ships also rammed Philippine vessels.

How the U.S. responded to China targeting Philippine vessels

The U.S. and the Philippines have condemned the Chinese coast guard moves, according to The Associated Press.

This year has been a particularly “heated” time for China and the Philippines, The Associated Press reported. Conflict in the South China Sea could force the hand of the U.S.

“The U.S. has warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, aircraft or ships come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea,” The Associated Press reported.

