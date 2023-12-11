Iran blocks Mahsa Amini’s family from flying to receive prize

Iran has prohibited the family of Mahsa Amini from flying to France to collect an honor in her name.

Protests sparked in Iran in September 2022 after the 22-year-old died while in custody of the morality police. Amini had allegedly violated Iran’s strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf, and was detained, according to BBC.

According to NPR, Amini’s father, mother and brother were prevented from boarding a flight to Strasbourg, France, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Saturday. Their lawyer said they were banned from leaving despite having valid visas, BBC reported.

The Amini family was meant to collect the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, The Guardian reported.

Amini’s death: The tragedy had an impact across Iran, with “massive” protests escalating into calls to overthrow Iran’s clerical rulers, according to NBC News.



According to witnesses, Amini was beaten while in custody of Iran’s morality police, BBC reported.

Authorities blamed “sudden heart failure” for her death.

The nationwide protests led to a crackdown from Iran’s government that resulted in more than 500 deaths and nearly 20,000 arrests, The Guardian reported.

Iran executed eight people in connection to the protests, according to NBC News.

“Despite the crackdowns, Mahsa Amini’s name and the slogan born from her death remain synonymous with the human rights movement in Iran,” according to NPR.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, criticized the decision of Iran to block the Amini family from traveling, BBC reported.

Saleh Nikbahkt, the family’s lawyer, was able to travel to accept the award on their behalf, NBC News reported.

