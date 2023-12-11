Private intelligence firms say Norwegian ship was attacked in Red Sea

There’s been a suspected attack on a cargo vessel off the coast of Yemen, private intelligence firms said Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, the attack happened in the Red Sea as threats have increased from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.

“The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them in the coming hours,” AP reported.

The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack.

The attack follows Saturday warnings from the Houthis that they would attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into Gaza, Times of Israel reported.

The vessel has been identified as Strinda, a Norwegian-owned-and-operated ship, according to AP.

According to The Hill, the vessel was bound for the Suez Canal from Malaysia.

