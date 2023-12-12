What is white phosphorous, and why is it illegal in civilian areas?

Israel used white phosphorous munitions in an attack in southern Lebanon in October, according to reports from The Washington Post — the munitions were supplied by the U.S. What is white phosphorous munitions and why is Amnesty International calling for its use to be investigated as a war crime?

What is white phosphorous munitions?

The Washington Post found “remnants of three 155-millimeter artillery rounds fired into Dheira, near the border of Israel.”

The rounds “eject felt wedges saturated with white phosphorous that burns at high temperatures,” and it creates “billowing smoke to obscure troop movements as it falls haphazardly over a wide area,” per the Post.

The effects can be fatal — “causing potential fatal burns and respiratory damage.” Its use near civilian residential areas is banned internationally because of the potential long-term effects.

Nine people were injured in the Dheira attack — three were hospitalized.

Although it can have disastrous effects, its use in the military is not always weaponized. It can be used to signal friendly troops, mark targets and produce smoke that allows soldiers to hide from enemy forces, per the Post.

In response to the report, White House spokesperson John Kirby said, “Obviously any time that we provide items like white phosphorous to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes ... and in keeping with the law of armed conflict,” per Reuters.

Israel also responded to the allegations. “The IDF and the entire security establishment acts according to international law. That is how we have acted and how we will act,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, per Reuters.

Why is Amnesty International calling for Israel’s use of white phosphorous to be investigated as a war crime?

Using white phosphorous in civilian-populated areas can cause “organ failure and other horrific and life-changing injuries, including burns that are extremely difficult to treat and cannot be put out with water. Burns affecting only 10 percent of the body are often fatal,” according to Amnesty International.

The organization has also found evidence Israel used the substance in the Lebanon attack, as well as in two other incidents in border towns al-Mari and Aita al-Chaab.

“With concern growing about an intensification of the hostilities in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army must immediately halt the use of white phosphorus, especially in populated areas, in line with its forgotten 2013 pledge to stop using these weapons,” Aya Majzoub, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said, per a release. “It must abide by its commitment and stop further endangering the lives of civilians in Lebanon.”