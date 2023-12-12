Google’s Year in Search for 2023 is published. Here’s what you searched in the past 12 months

You’ve been searching all year and Google has wrapped up the most-searched terms from 2023.

Between the reported “Barbie”/”Oppenheimer” movie releases, Taylor Swift’s budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, the Titan submersible implosion in June and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s “near-death cardiac arrest” on the football field, Google has the year well summarized by what the public searched.

Some of the findings may even shock you, such as the news that Time magazine’s 2023 person of the year, Taylor Swift, didn’t make the top 5 musicians, while her boyfriend made the top 5 most-searched people.

To see if some of your favorite sports teams, movies, people, songs, events and more have made the top 5, check the Google global lists below.

Google’s most-searched news of 2023

War in Israel and Gaza. Titanic submarine. Turkey earthquake. Hurricane Hilary. Hurricane Idalia.

Google’s most-searched people of 2023

Damar Hamlin. Jeremy Renner. Andrew Tate. Kylian Mbappé. Travis Kelce.

Google’s most-searched passings of 2023

Matthew Perry. Tina Turner. Sinéad O’Connor. Ken Block. Jerry Springer.

Google’s most-searched actors of 2023

Jeremy Renner. Jenna Ortega. 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV). Danny Masterson. Pedro Pascal.

Google’s most-searched athletes of 2023

Damar Hamlin. Kylian Mbappé. Travis Kelce. Ja Morant. Harry Kane.

Google’s most-searched games of 2023

Hogwarts Legacy. The Last of Us. Connections. Battlegrounds Mobile India. Starfield.

Google’s most-searched movies of 2023

“Barbie.” “Oppenheimer.” “Jawan.” “Sound of Freedom.” “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Google’s most-searched musicians of 2023

Shakira. Jason Aldean. Joe Jonas. Smash Mouth. Peppino di Capri.

Google’s most-searched recipes of 2023

Bibimbap. Espeto. Papeda. Scooped bagel. Pasta e fagioli.

Google’s most-searched songs of 2023

“アイドル,” Yoasobi. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Shakira and Bizarrap. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras. “Cupid,” FIFTY FIFTY.

Google’s most-searched sports teams of 2023

Inter Miami CF. Los Angeles Lakers. Al-Nassr FC. Manchester City F.C. Miami Heat.

Google’s most-searched TV shows