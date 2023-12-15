Dispute over pancakes ends in fatal stabbing, prosecutors say

An elderly man in Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing his wife to death after he refused to eat pancakes she made this week, federal prosecutors said.

Steven Schwartz, 85, was charged with second-degree murder while armed, Fox News reported. Schwartz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Schwartz did not want to eat pancakes that his wife Sharron Schwartz, 81, made Sunday and “stabbed her in the back,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing and found Sharon Schwartz inside the apartment suffering from stab wounds and Steven Schwartz with “self-inflicted injuries,” according to CBS News.

Sharon Schwartz later died in a local hospital.

According to an affidavit, Steven Schwartz told police he has an aversion to food and his wife was trying to make him eat, NBC News reported.

He also said that “his wife did not deserve to die and that he wished he had died,” the police affidavit said.

