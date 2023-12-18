CIA director resumes hostage talks with Israeli, Qatari officials

CIA chief Bill Burns met Monday with Israeli and Qatari officials to discuss a new deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, per Axios.

Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency met in Warsaw for the discussion, two U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.

In addition, Al Thani met Mossad head David Barnea last Friday for hostage talks, according to Reuters. Burns and Egypt Intelligence Minister General Abbas Kamel were briefed on that meeting, according to The Times of Israel.

Burns previously “played a key role” in negotiations that released more than 100 hostages in November, per Axios.