Volcano begins erupting in Iceland. What it could mean for the area

Weeks after the area was evacuated, a volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting Monday.

According to The New York Times, “lava fountains reaching high in the air and the glow lighting up the sky” could be seen from the capital city Reykjavik. The fissure is about 2.5 miles long and is located outside the town of Grindavík, not far from iconic tourist attraction the Blue Lagoon.

Because the eruption occurred near the Svartsengi Power Plant, volcanologists said it’s “in one of the worst possible locations, posing a significant and immediate threat to both the evacuated town and the geothermal power plant,” per the Times.

However, volcano experts don’t believe the eruption will provide the same level of disruption as the volcanic eruption that took place in southern Iceland in 2010, “which halted European air travel,” BBC reported.

People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Marco Di Marco, Associated Press

Will travel in Iceland, Europe be hindered by volcanic eruption?

Travel in and out of the international airport, which is located somewhat close to the eruption, has not been disturbed at this time by the volcanic activity.

“Eruptions and earthquakes are a part of our DNA, and we Icelanders are always well prepared for volcanic events,” a statement from Icelandair said, per CNN. “The country’s incredible nature has given us excellent training and expertise to deal with unique situations.”

Volcanic activity in evacuated Grindavík

The volcanic activity has been expected for a while, so the 4,000 residents of Grindavík were evacuated a few weeks ago. Authorities suggest there’s a possibility they could return home before Christmas since the volcanic activity has started to decrease, per The Guardian.

Officials warn tourists to stay away from the area although there may be a “strong pull” to come witness the volcanic eruption. All roads to the area remain closed.

“This style of eruption is amongst the most spectacular ever seen and there will be a strong pull for tourists, even though the Blue Lagoon (geothermal spa) complex has again shut,” Matthew Watson, professor of volcanoes and climate at the University of Bristol, told The Guardian. “Tourists should strictly follow official advice as there are significant hazards, such as new breakouts, which can quickly put people in harm’s way.”