Tsunami warnings revoked following a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Philippines

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines’ second-largest island of Mindanao, which initially triggered tsunami warnings that have since been revoked.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake “struck at 10:37 p.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).”

Is there a tsunami threat in the Philippines?

Due to the magnitude and the location of the earthquake, a potential tsunami was originally expected to hit the southern Philippines as well as other parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia, according to The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The first posts from the National Weather Service Guam detailed that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is monitoring the potential for a tsunami threat for the “CNMI, YAP State, and Guam.”

Two hours after the initial warnings were issued, the National Weather Service Guam reported that “based on the best available data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the treat for a tsunami for the Republic of Palau, Yap State, the CNMI and Guam has passed.”

A second post from the NWS Guam further reported that “based on the best available data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center there is no tsunami threat to the Marianas.”

What does the Philippines earthquake aftermath look like?

The BBC reported that in a statement, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said “minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas.”

People residing in “Mindanao’s coastal areas of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental in the Philippines” were reportedly informed to evacuate to higher ground as reports of a potential tsunami were impending.

The evacuation orders affected thousands of people, according to the Hindu Business Line.

No “immediate reports of damage or injuries” have been released at this time.

