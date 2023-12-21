Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy.

Driving the news: Giuliani’s move comes days after he was ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit, according to The Associated Press.

The filing shows that Giuliani, former New York City mayor and key ally to Donald Trump, listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts, per AP. A bulk of the money is what he has been ordered to pay election workers in Georgia.

Behind the numbers: Other takeaways from Giuliani’s bankruptcy filing were that he owes nearly $2 million in legal fees and nearly $1 million to the U.S. and New York state governments, according to Reuters. Creditors listed included Smartmatic USA and President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Per Reuters, Hunter Biden sued Giuliani earlier this year for violating his privacy over “data allegedly taken from his laptop.”