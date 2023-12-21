At least 15 dead in Prague shooting

A shooting at a university in Prague has left at least 15 people dead and dozens injured.

A lone gunman opened fire in a university building Thursday in the Czech Republic’s deadliest ever shooting, according to NPR. The alleged shooter was a student in the philosophy department of Charles University, and the department’s building is where the shooting happened.

The suspected gunman died, per The Associated Press.

According to BBC, the suspect’s father was found dead earlier in the day. Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said the suspect was “inspired by a horrific event, a similar event, abroad,” per BBC.

Vít Rakušan, the Czech interior minister, spoke to the media, offering condolences to the victims, per BBC.

“The tragedy is deep, the tragedy will certainly have many other consequences for the atmosphere in the school, for the loved ones, for those who were evacuated from the building, and who witnessed the tragic event,” Rakušan said.