U.S. warship shoots down drones in self-defense after Houthi rebels attack commercial ships, Pentagon says

A United States warship as well as several commercial ships were attacked Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

“Today, there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea,” the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for two of the attacks.

The USS Carney responded to the commercial ships’ distress signals, and while providing assistance shot down three drones in self-defense, the military said. It was unclear if the ship was a target in the attacks.

No injuries onboard or damage to U.S. warship were reported.

Houthis claim attacks

A series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea has been linked to the Houthis — backed by Iran — who have also been targeting Israel as it fights Hamas in Gaza.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree on Sunday stated that the group had launched missile and drone attacks against two ships associated with Israel — the “Unity Explorer” and the “Number 9.”

Saree told The Associated Press that the attacks would continue as long as Israel continues its attacks in Gaza.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea (and Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops,” Saree said. “The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what is stated in this statement.”

U.S. military to consider ‘all appropriate responses’

In a statement released Sunday, the U.S. military called the attacks “a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

“ They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners,” the statement reads.