Netanyahu’s corruption trial is back on. Here’s what you need to know

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial has resumed after a two-month pause amid the country’s war in Gaza.

The prime minister faces charges of breach of trust, fraud and bribery.

The cases against Netanyahu were put on pause following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7. However, on Dec. 1, the country’s justice minister, Yariv Levin, lifted the state of emergency, allowing court operations to resume, The New York Times reported.

What is Israel’s Netanyahu accused of?

Netanyahu has been on trial since January 2020 as he faces charges from three separate cases, making him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to appear in court as a defendant, according to CNN.

Below is a breakdown of the three cases and the charges against Netanyahu.



Case 1,000: Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly receiving expensive gifts in exchange for political favors.

Case 2,000: Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly negotiating for favorable coverage in one of Israel’s newspapers in exchange for legislation that would limit the coverage of its rival newspaper.

Case 4,000: Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly giving regulatory benefits worth over $250 million to Israel’s leading telecommunications company in exchange for positive news coverage.

What happens next in Netanyahu’s corruption trial?

Netanyahu did not appear in court for procedural hearings Monday, but he may testify in person within a few months, Al Jazeera reports.

If convicted, the prime minister could face a prison sentence of up to three years for fraud and breach of trust and up to 10 years and/or a fine for bribery.

Meanwhile, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation David Amsalem criticized the continuation of the trial during the war on Hamas.

“War? Kidnapped? Evacuees? Economics? No and no… What is most important now is to renew Netanyahu’s trial, and to engage the Prime Minister of Israel with the unfounded testimonies and delusional trifles,” Amsalem stated in a social media post.