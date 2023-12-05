Woman protecting her 5-year-old daughter killed in shark attack at Mexican beach resort

An unidentified woman is now dead after a shark bit her leg on Saturday near a beach in Melaque, near the port of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The 26-year-old mother was reportedly swimming with her 5-year-old daughter about 75 feet from the shoreline when a shark bit her as she was preventing the shark from attacking her daughter.

KTLA reported that authorities from the Cihuatlán municipality stated on social media that “emergency crews responded to reports of a person having difficulty getting out of the water” but when they arrived at the scene “the woman had already succumbed to her injuries.”

The child swimming with her was not physically injured, according to Fox News.

Authorities reportedly closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad “as a precaution.”

“In light of the unfortunate incident that occurred today on one of our beaches, our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. Therefore, we have taken the decision to issue a precautionary measure to avoid entering South Coast beaches until further notice,” the Facebook post said.

“We are working in collaboration with the competent authorities to assess the situation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety on our beaches,” the post further stated.

A video that has been widely spread that appears to depict a person being carried from the water with one leg missing has not been verified to be this incident, according to CNN.

A separate social media post by the Cihuatlán municipality explained that “audios and videos are circulating on social networks and WhatsApp groups with #False information of possible shark sightings or attacks.”

The post concluded by saying, “We ask the population not to disseminate or propagate this type of information where its purpose is to generate panic or fear among the population.”

Woman attacked by shark in Bahamas

A few days later, another woman was killed by a shark while paddle boarding in the Bahamas near the Sandals resort on Monday.

NPR reported that the unidentified woman in this case was attacked “less than a mile off the western end of New Providence island, where the capital Nassau, is located.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force reportedly said that CPR was administered to the victim but the injuries to the right side of the body “were too severe,” according to ABC News.

In a statement, Sandals said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddle boarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.”

