Active shooter at UNLV dead, at least 3 injured

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed a suspect is dead Wednesday after a shooting on the University of Las Vegas campus.

The police and the university have not confirmed how many have been injured or killed, although LVMP Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, “Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more,” per an X post.

UMC hospital is “prepared to care for the victims of this tragic shooting” and will remain open to other patients and visitors, per an X post.

The university told students to seek “shelter-in-place” while police officers worked to clear buildings.

Reports of gunshots came from Beam Hall, where the business school is located, and the school’s student union. At 11:54 a.m. PST, UNLV sent out an emergency notification, saying university police were “responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Matthew Felsenfeld, a 21-year-old student studying journalism told Daily Progress that he and roughly 12 other students barricaded the door to their classroom.

“It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” he said.

Another student described her experience hearing gun shots during class to a CNN reporter. She said, “Lots of cops on campus. They had guns, we all walked out of the building, hands up. They evacuated us out of the student union, and we walked past one of the windows that was shot through. There was glass everywhere. Glad that we’re safe now, though.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman posted to X, “Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation.”

Police closed I-15 northbound from Blue Diamond to Charleston for a time.

This is a developing story.