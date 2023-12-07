Who are Yemen’s Houthis?

The recent attack of Yemen’s Houthi rebels against ships in the Red Sea is part of the regional response to the Hamas-Israel war, Reuters reported.

Backed by Iran, Houthis have been a prominent Middle East military force since its 2014 seizure of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to The Associated Press.

However, the Houthis’ attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and attempted attacks on Israel since Oct. 7 bring the rebels renewed prominence, according to Reuters.

Who are the Houthis?

According to Reuters, the group has controlled much of Yemen since the capital seizure nine years ago.

The Houthis are aligned with Iran. The Houthis have received training and military assistance from Iran-backed Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Defense News reported.

Houthis have indicated they intend to try to attack Israel until Israel ceases its Gaza Strip offensive, The Associated Press reported.

What’s next for war in Yemen?

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia has pushed for restraint from the U.S. after the Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships. This response stems from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts with the Houthis to reach an agreement to end a war that has plagued Yemen since 2015.

In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition tried to restore Yemen’s former government through a military intervention, according to The Associated Press. Waged since then, the war has killed more than 150,000 people and “created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more,” The Associated Press reported.

Per Reuters, a cease-fire last year preceded recent peace talks that Saudi Arabia hopes to continue. The nine-year conflict could end.

Yemen is the Arab world’s poorest country.