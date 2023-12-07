Woman sentenced for throwing food in Chipotle worker’s face gets unusual punishment

A woman who threw a bowl of hot food at a Chipotle worker will work a fast-food job to reduce her sentence.

According to CNN, video captured Rosemary Hayne, 39, throwing food in the face of Chipotle worker Emily Russell at “close range” in September. At her sentencing last week, the judge gave her a choice of three months in jail or one — in addition to spending two months in a fast-food position.

“Do you want to walk in (Russell’s) shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to do your jail time?” Judge Timothy Gilligan asked Hayne at her sentencing, CBS News reported.

Hayne agreed to the shorter sentence and has even been to some job interviews so far, The New York Times reported.

According to The New York Times, Russell said the sentence seemed appropriate.

“I thought she was going to get a slap on the wrist, but she didn’t. She is going to get to walk in my shoes,” Russell said.