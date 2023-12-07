Egypt’s presidential election, explained

Egyptians will vote on whether a third term is imminent for President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi over a three-day election next week.

Analysts call it a “guarantee” that he will win, according to the Atlantic Council.

El-Sissi collected more than 96% of the vote in the 2014 and 2018 elections, France 24 reported. El-Sissi overthrew the former president 10 years ago and would keep power until 2030 if he wins.

The candidates: Former army chief el-Sissi and three oppositional candidates are in the race. Farid Zahran of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama of the New Wafd Party and Hazem Omar of the Republican People’s Party make up the opposition, according to The New Arab.



“The three candidates who qualified to stand against (el-Sissi) are low-profile figures muted in their criticism of his record,” Reuters reported.

The issues: Reuters reported that the war in the Gaza Strip has trumped concerns over Egypt’s poor economic state since Oct. 7.



“Preoccupied with the developments unfolding next door, many Egyptians have put their domestic issues and economic woes on the back burner for the time being,” according to the Atlantic Council. Uncertainty abroad means Egyptians are more likely to vote for el-Sissi.

As Egypt’s economy worsens, some activists question shelling out the money required for a national election at all, according to the Atlantic Council.

El-Sissi profile: A Cairo native, el-Sissi “achieved prominence” when former President Mohamed Morsi granted him a big promotion in the government in 2012, according to France 24.



By 2013, millions of Egyptians started an uprising against Morsi. El-Sissi was the one to demand that Egypt’s politicians “meet the demands of the people.”

“Regarded by his admirers as humble and skillful — and by his detractors as distrustful and suspicious — (el-Sissi) left his military uniform behind for the suit and tie of de facto presidency,” France 24 reported.

El-Sissi faces criticism for his human rights record in addition to his dealing of the Egyptian economy, and France 24 reported critics charge el-Sissi with wanting to restore an “autocratic regime.”

The Egyptian election will be held from Dec. 10-12.