Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest: Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver eulogy

Tyre Nichols will be remembered by friends and family at a funeral service Wednesday. Nichols was beaten brutally by a group of police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7. He died three days later from the injuries.

The funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, where hundreds are expected to attend and celebrate his life. Some noteworthy attendees include Vice President Kamala Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother, George Floyd’s brother and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy, The Associated Press reported.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Kentucky in 2020, and Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota in 2020, so Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer and Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, will attend the funeral to support Nichols’ family.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

Nichols had a four-year-old son and was passionate about skateboarding and capturing sunsets on video and photographs when he had time off from his job at FedEx, saying on his photography website that doing so made him look “at the world in a more creative way.”

On Jan. 7, Nichols was pulled over for allegedly “driving recklessly.” Tensions began to escalate, and Nichols attempted to flee, which is when the officers chased and caught him, beating him brutally. Video of the arrest and beating was released to the public on Friday and has been described as “horrific.”

“My brother was the most peaceful person you ever met. He’s never lifted a finger to nobody. Never raised his voice to nobody,” said Nichols’ brother, Jamal Dupree, per CNN. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he would tell us to do this peacefully.”

What did the Rev. Al Sharpton say about Tyre Nichols?

Rev. Sharpton delivered a press conference about Nichols and his death.

“People from around the world watched the videotape of a man – unarmed, unprovoked – being beat to death by officers of the law,” Rev. Sharpton said, per CNN.

Friends and family will share memories about Nichols, and it will also feature African drum music as an opportunity to celebrate his life and the impact he had on the people around him.

“We get so zeroed in on how he died, we don’t get a chance to recognize that he lived before that moment,” Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, pastor at the church where his funeral will be held, told The New York Times.

On Friday, a video of Nichols skateboarding went viral on Twitter, with many sharing the video as a reminder of him “living his best life.”

THIS is the only video of Tyre Nichols — a man who loved his kid, loved photographing sunsets, and loved skateboarding with all his heart — you should be watching today or ANY other day. pic.twitter.com/kGGqs87FFh — stef rubino (@ancillarytext) January 28, 2023

This story will be updated with more details following Tyre Nichols’ funeral service.