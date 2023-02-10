Some Philadelphia schools will be starting late or closing the day after the Super Bowl

In honor of the Kansas Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl game on Sunday, some students in the Philadelphia area will get a late start, or even a day off of school on Monday.

The news: To let students rest up after watching the big game, the Philadelphia School District — the city's largest district — will be starting school two hours late on Monday following the Super Bowl, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



Other schools in the area are doing the same, according to CBS. One superintendent said the decision to open late took into consideration what happened last time the Eagles played in the Super Bowl, stating that both students and staff were up late Sunday evening.

“It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl,” said superintendent Sean Gorman in a text to parents, via ESPN. “We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested.”

The MaST charter schools in the area are taking it a step further, giving students the entire day off for a “wellness day,” CBS reported.

Not all schools: However, some students will still need to be up bright and early to get to school on time on Monday. Some districts say that there’s a teaching opportunity in starting school on time following the game.

“Although it is a great opportunity for families to positively experience the camaraderie and spirit surrounding the big game, there is also value in meeting our school and work responsibilities on time despite the potential for less-than-usual sleep,” said Haddon Township superintendent Robert Fisicaro, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Preparing students for college, career, and life readiness is at the top of our priority list.”

