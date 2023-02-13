The 44th-anniversary celebration of the Islamic revolution was interrupted by anti-government hackers

Saturday marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. However, President Ebrahim Raisi’s televised speech was interrupted by anti-government hackers, according to CNN.

The news: Partially through Raisi’s speech at Azadi Square, the live television broadcast was interrupted by a logo on screen for a group of anti-Iranian government hackers, “Edalate Ali (Justice of Ali),” according to CNN.

His speech was interrupted for around one minute with a video showing a person with a mask, in which a voice shouted in the background “Death to the Islamic Republic,” WION News reported.



The group also called on viewers to remove their money from state banks and to participate in anti-government protests on Feb. 16, according to Iran International.

Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali on Saturday hacked the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) while the state-run TV was broadcasting President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the regime’s Revolution Anniversary, displaying images with the slogan "Death to Khamenei”. pic.twitter.com/9NxN9s1ztp — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 11, 2023

Details: During the speech, President Ebrahim Raisi called the anti-Iranian government protesters “deceived youth,” and claimed victory over the movement, the Deutsche Welle reported.

“People have realized that the enemy’s problem is not woman, life, or freedom, Raisi said, per DW, “Rather, they want to take our independence.”

The bigger picture: DW states that outside of the country, many Iranians spent the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution protesting against the government and its suppression of women’s rights.

