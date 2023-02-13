Three killed, five injured in Michigan State University shooting

On Monday, a gunman shot several people at Michigan State University. Three people were killed and five people were injured.

The campus, located in East Lansing, Michigan, has around 50,000 students.

University police have confirmed the three fatalities and five injuries on Twitter. The police believe there is one suspect.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said in a news conference that some of the victims have “life-threatening injuries” and are being treated in the hospital, per CNN. John Foren, spokesperson for Sparrow Hospital, said that the victims were in the emergency room, but didn’t comment on the extent of the injuries.

The shots were initially fired inside Berkey Hall, which houses the school’s college of arts and sciences. According to The New York Times, Rozman said that after the initial shooting, there was a second shooting at the school’s student union. The school is closed for the next 48 hours as local police and the Detroit FBI field office investigate the shooting.

Police released photographs of the suspect on social media. CNN reported that the suspect was last seen exiting the school’s student union building. Police said the suspect was believed to be on foot after he left the building. In their latest update regarding the suspect, police said that he was at-large.

At the news conference reported on by CNN, Rozman advised the public to pay attention to the police’s official methods of communication as he said there is misinformation about the incident circulating online.

This is a developing story.