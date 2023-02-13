Facebook Twitter
Monday, February 13, 2023 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation Police/Courts

Three killed, five injured in Michigan State University shooting

On Monday, a gunman shot several people at Michigan State University

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Three killed, five injured in Michigan State University shooting
msu.jpg

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.

AP

On Monday, a gunman shot several people at Michigan State University. Three people were killed and five people were injured.

The campus, located in East Lansing, Michigan, has around 50,000 students.

University police have confirmed the three fatalities and five injuries on Twitter. The police believe there is one suspect.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said in a news conference that some of the victims have “life-threatening injuries” and are being treated in the hospital, per CNN. John Foren, spokesperson for Sparrow Hospital, said that the victims were in the emergency room, but didn’t comment on the extent of the injuries.

The shots were initially fired inside Berkey Hall, which houses the school’s college of arts and sciences. According to The New York Times, Rozman said that after the initial shooting, there was a second shooting at the school’s student union. The school is closed for the next 48 hours as local police and the Detroit FBI field office investigate the shooting.

Police released photographs of the suspect on social media. CNN reported that the suspect was last seen exiting the school’s student union building. Police said the suspect was believed to be on foot after he left the building. In their latest update regarding the suspect, police said that he was at-large.

At the news conference reported on by CNN, Rozman advised the public to pay attention to the police’s official methods of communication as he said there is misinformation about the incident circulating online.

This is a developing story.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris ... Ro Khanna? South Asians to watch in 2024
Try writing a love letter this Valentine’s Day with inspiration from literary greats
The 44th-anniversary celebration of the Islamic revolution was interrupted by anti-government hackers
Is romance dead? The state of Valentine’s Day
The origin story of Gen Z slang
Places where last-minute shoppers can find Valentine’s Day flowers