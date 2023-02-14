Ohio residents cite nausea, headaches after train car derailment chemical leaks

Ohio residents have reported side effects they believe are from the chemicals that were released following a freight train derailment earlier this month.

Despite officials saying it was safe for residents to return home after being evacuated, several families are hesitant to return, citing the potential risks of lingering chemicals.

What happened with the train car derailment in Ohio?

On Feb. 3, 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed near the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, with 10 of the cars carrying hazardous chemicals such as butyl acrylate and vinyl chloride, according to NPR.

Fearing an explosion, hundreds of residents were evacuated while crews performed a controlled release and burning of the chemicals, the Deseret News reported.

What symptoms have the residents of East Palestine had?

Less than a week after the derailment, officials from Ohio and Pennsylvania said it was safe for residents to return home.

“Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern. Based on this information, state and local health officials determined that it is now safe for community members to return to their residences,” a press release from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stated.

However, several residents told The Washington Post that they have experienced symptoms of nausea and headaches. Some have even said that their eyes still burn from the chemicals.

Some residents of Ohio and Pennsylvania have now filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern. One lawsuit alleges that “residents were exposed to toxic substances and fumes, incurred costs due to the evacuation, and suffered “severe emotional distress” and anxiety,” according to the Post.