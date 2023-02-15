Nitric acid spills on Arizona freeway, leading to evacuation, shelter-in-place orders

On Tuesday evening, a semi-truck full of liquid nitric acid rolled across an Arizona freeway, killing the driver and releasing toxic chemicals.

Arizona’s Department of Public Safety released a photo of the incident shortly after, cautioning citizens to use alternative routes while the freeway — Interstate 10 in Tuscon — was closed and setting up a half-mile perimeter.

--AZDPS Investigating Collision and Hazardous Materials Spill on Interstate 10 in Tucson--



Updates will be provided when available on our incident management log: ➡️https://t.co/tO7v5IFu7k#AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/mIzJuNIk42 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 15, 2023

The tanker involved in this collision was hauling nitric acid in liquid form.



Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Rita & Kolb roads in Tucson. Please continue to avoid the area.



For updates on this incident visit: ➡️https://t.co/tO7v5IFu7k — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 15, 2023

The Tuscon Fire Department was on the scene to help, per Fox News.

It was originally expected to be cleared for Wednesday morning’s commute, but “while crews were attempting to remove the load from the commercial vehicle, gassing occurred,” according to the Department of Public Safety. At 4:55 a.m. a wider perimeter of a mile was issued.

An evacuation order was issued on Tuesday evening and lifted Wednesday morning. Those that are in the area have been given a shelter-in-place order and are warned by the department to turn off air conditioning or heaters, in addition to anything that brings in outside air.

Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate used for fertilizers, plastics and dyes, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low exposure can irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes, but higher dosages can cause bronchitis, dental erosion, delayed pulmonary edema and pneumonitis.