Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured next to the Walmart where 23 people were killed 4 years ago

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured next to the Walmart where 23 people were killed 4 years ago
Police cars block vehicles’ access to a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.

Police cars block vehicles’ access to a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said.

Andrés Leighton, Associated Press

One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is next to the Walmart where a gunman, targeting Latinos, killed 23 people in August 2019, according to El Paso Times. The suspected Walmart gunman pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges last week.

Who are the suspects in the El Paso mall shooting?

Two suspects, both male, were taken into custody Wednesday but police have not revealed their names yet, per CNN.

A motive is not clear yet either.

How did politicians react to the El Paso mall shooting?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Wednesday, “I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event.”

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, tweeted Wednesday evening, “Today’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall has brought back traumatic memories for many of us. Please know you are not alone.”

Former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke wrote on Twitter, “This shooting at Cielo Vista is painful for El Paso, especially the families of those killed at the nearby Walmart in 2019. 

“I dont know the details yet. But what I do know is that I love this town and I will do everything I can to stop this from happening again.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Biden Justice Department subpoena is ‘unconstitutional,’ Mike Pence says regarding Jan. 6 investigation
Could rising sea level be a ‘death sentence’ for some countries, cities?
What Sen. Mike Lee said at his first budget committee hearing
A 2030 Winter Games in Sweden? Why a possible late bid has a ‘good chance’
Here’s the latest with Cyclone Gabrielle
The comeback of Pepsi’s Peeps-flavored soda