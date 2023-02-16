Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Never-before-seen Titanic shipwreck footage released to the public

Public viewers can take a new look inside the historic wreckage, just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE Never-before-seen Titanic shipwreck footage released to the public
The remains of a coat and boots in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic’s stern.

This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration, shows the remains of a coat and boots in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic’s stern.

Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration via Associated Press

The Woods Hole Oceanic Institution released footage of the Titanic — allowing the general public to see the wreck in its entirety — on Wednesday night.

Over 80 minutes of “rare, uncut, and unnarrated” footage was posted on the institution’s YouTube channel with the majority of it never-before-seen by the public, until now.

The star of the show is the inside of the ship, said dive team leader Richard Ballard, per WCVB.

“I think that’s people will probably enjoy the most is the inside of the Titanic, which, until now, has not been released,” Ballard said.

The “unsinkable” ship sunk in 1912, killing 1,500 people, but wasn’t found until 1985 by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and IFREMER, a French oceanic research team, per USA Today. A year after its discovery, Ballard took a three-man submersible called Alvin and a remotely controlled vehicle — Jason Jr. — almost 2 miles below the surface to explore further.

This original footage can be seen among the newly released footage, along with footage descriptions and time codes released by the World Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The release of the footage was planned to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of the film “Titanic,” per a press release.

“Titanic” — the award-winning film directed by James Cameron — was released 25 years ago this February, and a remastered version was set to run in theaters on Feb. 10, per Deseret News.

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” Cameron said in the release.

“Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured next to the Walmart where 23 people were killed 4 years ago
Biden Justice Department subpoena is ‘unconstitutional,’ Mike Pence says regarding Jan. 6 investigation
Could rising sea level be a ‘death sentence’ for some countries, cities?
What Sen. Mike Lee said at his first budget committee hearing
A 2030 Winter Games in Sweden? Why a possible late bid has a ‘good chance’
Here’s the latest with Cyclone Gabrielle