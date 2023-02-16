Never-before-seen Titanic shipwreck footage released to the public

The Woods Hole Oceanic Institution released footage of the Titanic — allowing the general public to see the wreck in its entirety — on Wednesday night.

Over 80 minutes of “rare, uncut, and unnarrated” footage was posted on the institution’s YouTube channel with the majority of it never-before-seen by the public, until now.

The star of the show is the inside of the ship, said dive team leader Richard Ballard, per WCVB.

“I think that’s people will probably enjoy the most is the inside of the Titanic, which, until now, has not been released,” Ballard said.

The “unsinkable” ship sunk in 1912, killing 1,500 people, but wasn’t found until 1985 by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and IFREMER, a French oceanic research team, per USA Today. A year after its discovery, Ballard took a three-man submersible called Alvin and a remotely controlled vehicle — Jason Jr. — almost 2 miles below the surface to explore further.

This original footage can be seen among the newly released footage, along with footage descriptions and time codes released by the World Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The release of the footage was planned to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of the film “Titanic,” per a press release.

“Titanic” — the award-winning film directed by James Cameron — was released 25 years ago this February, and a remastered version was set to run in theaters on Feb. 10, per Deseret News.

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” Cameron said in the release.

“Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”