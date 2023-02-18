Why we celebrate Presidents Day

Presidents Day is fast approaching, making many wonder about the history behind this holiday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Presidents Day — from what date it's recognized to the presidents it honors.

Why is Presidents Day celebrated?

As Deseret News previously reported, Presidents Day doesn’t fall on a president’s birthday, although four were born in the month of February:



George Washington: Born on Feb. 22, 1732.

Abraham Lincoln: Born on Feb. 12, 1809.

Ronald Reagan: Born on Feb. 6, 1911.

William Henry Harrison: Born on Feb. 9, 1773.

Generally, the day is synonymous with Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays.

Is Presidents Day a holiday?

It is a federal holiday, officially marked in the books through the Uniform Monday Holiday Law in 1971, to honor Washington, according to the National Archives.

When is Presidents Day observed?

It is observed on the third Monday in February every year. This time around, it falls on Feb. 20.

How did Presidents Day become a holiday?

It was the first holiday signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, as the Deseret News previously reported.

But after Lincoln’s presidency, the holiday started honoring both of them.