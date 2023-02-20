6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey following massive Feb. 6 earthquake

Another massive earthquake has struck Turkey only two weeks after a different earthquake hit Syria and Turkey.

This devastating event comes after reports that the earthquake on Feb. 6 has had a death toll of over 46,000 people.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency in Turkey said that the magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the southern Hatay province in Turkey, according to CNN.

The BBC reported that there have been more than 6,000 aftershocks in the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquake.

People who witnessed the earthquake said that many were screaming and that it felt worse than the earthquake that struck two weeks ago, according to The New York Times.

Joyce Karam, senior news editor at Middle Eastern news site Al-Monitor, reported statistics about the earthquake on Twitter.

NEW: Earthquake in #Turkey

• In Hatay, 6.4 magnitude, 7:04 pm

• 8 injured, 28 buildings collapsed

• Tsunami watch issued, lifted

What has been said: “I was lying on the floor, and as I was lying there another earthquake happened. We heard what sounded like more buildings collapsing again, and more damage to our house,” Hatay town resident Ata Kosar, per The Guardian.

Muna al-Omar, a resident of Antakya, said that as the earthquake hit she “thought the earth was going to split under my feet.”

“But as the epicenter is here, we have felt it much stronger” than the previous earthquake, said the mayor of the Defne district, Ibrahim Guzel, per The New York Times. “There is no electricity. I am trying to coordinate with people around me screaming.”