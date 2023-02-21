More deaths follow another earthquake in Turkey. More than 1 million people are now homeless

Search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria after another earthquake struck the region on Monday.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed at least six people and injured hundreds. On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria that has killed at least 44,000 people, BBC reported.

The quake also left more than 1 million people homeless during a cold winter, according to NBC News.

Search and rescue efforts in Turkey, Syria

Rescue efforts are taking place amidst freezing conditions and pushing through exhaustion from search and rescue attempts that have been going since the Feb. 6 quake.

“Our teams are working to take the injured to hospitals, inspect the affected villages and towns, and remove rubble to open the roads for the ambulances,” the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue group in Syria, told CNN.

What are Turkey residents saying about the earthquakes?

When initial tremors hit, many residents fled to the streets fearing more buildings would collapse with another quake.

“We don’t know what to do today – today we will stay in the car and in the tent, we don’t know what will happen till tomorrow,” Zahir, a resident of a town in Turkey’s Hatay province, told CNN.

Muna al-Omar told The Guardian that when she felt the earthquake, she “thought the earth was going to split under my feet.”

What did Antony J. Blinken say in Turkey visit?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Turkey on Monday before the second round of quakes, visiting cities affected by the quake and promising another $100 million in American aid, The New York Times reported.

“The United States is here to support you in your time of need, and we will be by your side for as long as it takes to recover and rebuild,” he said in a press conference, per The Times.

