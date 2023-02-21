Facebook Twitter
Catholic bishop killed in Los Angeles. The husband of his housekeeper was just arrested

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, lived and worked within his community in Hacienda Heights until he was found shot and killed in his bedroom on Saturday afternoon

By Rebecca Olds
AP23052019859904.jpg

Archbishop of Los Angeles, Jose H. Gomez thanks Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna’s deputies and investigators during a news conference announcing an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Catholic auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California, at the Hall of Justice Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Early Monday morning, authorities arrested a suspect in the murder of a Catholic bishop in California.

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, lived and worked within his community in Hacienda Heights until he was found shot and killed in his bedroom on Saturday afternoon, as reported by The Associated Press.

There was no forced entry and no weapon at the scene.

A SWAT team arrested Carlos Medina, 65 — who was married to the bishop’s housekeeper — after he had blockaded himself in their home several hours on Sunday night into Monday morning near Torrence, California, per the AP.

Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference on Sunday that Medina’s black SUV was seen in a surveillance video from outside the home during the time that Bishop O’Connell was killed. He was heard by several witnesses commenting about how the bishop owed him money and was seen acting “irrational,” the sheriff said.

At 2 a.m. Monday, authorities confronted Medina at his residence and at 8 a.m. searched his home. “Firearms and other evidence possibly linking Medina to the crime” were recovered, and his wife has been cooperative.

Ballistic tests are still underway and evidence is still being analyzed for a further motive for the murder.

“Bishop Dave,” as called in his community, was known to help immigrants — just like himself — adjust to a new life, and was loved by neighbors and parishioners alike, reported Angelus News.

“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, per Angelus News.

